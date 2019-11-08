Sheffield United have spirit like a rugby team that fight for each other, claims Tottenham boss

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admits he has been impressed by Sheffield United’s flying start to life in the Premier League.

Spurs host United on Saturday and not many people would have thought the newly-promoted Blades would sit above the Champions League finalists after more than a quarter of the season. But Chris Wilder has led his boyhood club to the top six and Pochettino does not expect it to be an easy outing.

“It is going to be very difficult,” he said. “They work so hard.

“What impressed me the most is their belief and togetherness. They have the spirit like a rugby team that fight for each other. That is fantastic to see in a football team.

“That is why they have a good squad, good organisation, a great manager and coaching staff.

“They fight for each other, they have good players. That is the key of Sheffield United, they are doing so well, they have lots of points and are in a good position in the table.

“It is a fantastic job that Chris Wilder has done. Everyone has seen how he has working and the fantastic job he has done. The best thing I can say about him is how I described the team.”

Spurs will still be without injured trio Erik Lamela, Jan Vertonghen (both hamstring) and Hugo Lloris (elbow).

Pochettino has hinted that Giovani Lo Celso will not be in his side against United.

Lo Celso made his first start for Spurs in Wednesday’s Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade and, scoring in a 4-0 win.

But having only recently come back from a hip injury, Pochettino suggested that the short turnaround between games might count against Lo Celso.

“I need to assess tomorrow morning, it is a very short period to recover,” Pochettino said.

But Ryan Sessegnon could feature, having come off the bench in the last two games.