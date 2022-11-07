Sheffield United hope to have on-loan Manchester City pair fit for Championship derby against Rotherham United

The two midfielders on loan from Manchester City missed Saturday's 5-2 win over Burnley through injury.

"Doyle's probably still 50-50 I would say but Macca's back in the squad, he's 100 per cent fine, he's trained this (Monday) morning and done a little bit extra to make sure he's definitely right," said assistant manager McCall."We've got a clean bill of health from Saturday, we've got a few bumps and bruises, we know we're carrying people and next Saturday can't come quickly enough to get refreshed and re-energised."

Wing-backs Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle are both back in training but having been out for so long, neither will be back until after the World Cup.

FIFTY-FIFTY: On-loan Sheffield United midfielder Tommy Doyle

The Blades play Rotherham on Tuesday and Cardiff City on Saturday before their season goes into mothballs for the group stage of the World Cup. Their next game is against Huddersfield Town on December 10.

"Lowey joined in with us this morning with boxes and a bit of possession so that's another positive one. Jayden is out on the grass running but we're looking at them (returning) after the break," he said. "So it's the same group as Saturday, plus Macca."

Lowe has not played since the win at Hull City at the start of September and Bogle has only played twice since February, having suffered a problem on his return from knee surgery.

Like most teams at the moment, the Blades are nursing players through to the break.

INJURY UPDATE: Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall

"We've got a couple of walking wounded this morning but they'll all be fine," said McCall.

"We're looking at the other lads playing with injuries so we're looking at ways we can get them some respite.

"We've got at least four who if we had a fully-fit squad wouldn't be in the 18.

"The lads get so well looked after, in my day you jumped in an ice bath, had a couple of pints and got ready for the next game.

"These days they get absolutely everything so there's no reason why their bodies can't go again.

"It's nice to have that break on the horizon, especially on the back of the last three games. We've got to be fully on it for the next two and then get a few bodies back and the lads carrying injuries rested.

"Up and down the country I'm sure it's the same (for everyone). Everyone will be saying give us two more games and then they can recuperate, go away and get a bit of sun on their backs."

The Blades are on a high after comprehensively beating the league leaders at the weekend, but McCall warned they cannot come off the gas against their near-neighbours.

"The biggest thing we've rattled on about since Saturday and it goes for the staff, the players, the supporters, we cant be complacent," he said.

"I've seen Rotherham live twice this season, at home to Watford when I thought they were quite unfortunate and at Burnley the other night where a couple of decisions went against them but they showed a great spirit, they've got a lot of energy about them, certainly in the wide areas, up top and in midfield.

"We only have to look back to last season against Barnsley and a lot of people expect you to win – especially when you've just beaten the top of the league by five goals.

"We know different.

"In the Barnsley game last season the first half they were right at it and we came on at half-time 0-0. It was probably as poor as we've been but it gave us a shake-up so we've got to make sure we start the game properly on Tuesday night.

"We've got a lot of respect for (Roterham) but we're in a good place at the moment so we've got to show that energy and quality we've got.