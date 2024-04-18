Sheffield United hopeful of seeing Jack Robinson and Jayden Bogle this season but others are less clear-cut

Robinson and Bogle are out of Saturday's Premier League wooden spoon game which sees 19th-placed Burnley visit Bramall Lane, but neither have been written off for the season with six games to play.

Both have injured their ankles in recent games. Robinson, who has been wearing the captain's armband since the second half of March's 6-0 defeat to Arsenal, limped off against Chelsea, Bogle at Brentford on Saturday.

"They're struggling for the weekend so that's a blow for us," said Wilder. "We gain one and we lose one. That's a difficult situation to deal with.

"It's two influential players in the group, Jack, from a leadership and Jayden's been, I would say, definitely since I've come back to the football club, one of our most outstanding players in the way he's gone about his business in the Premier League so it's disappointing.

"My frustration has been the soft-tissue injuries. The two injuries are ankle ligament damage by falling, so that's been really unfortunate.

"Jadyen gets into a great position on Saturday and we just expected him to get up and jog back to the halfway line. Unfortunately he leaves the ground in a boot, same with Jack Robinson when he goes up for a header and lands awkwardly.

"These are the ones we can't really do anything about. We are frustrated but the most frustrating aspect is when we lose players to soft-tissue injuries and when we lose players in training, those are the ones that really do hurt and it's something we have to get over next year."

Not that is has all been bad news on the injury front.

"(The) reintroduction onto the grass today of Daniel Jebbison, that's good news," said Wilder. "Rhian Brewster's returned to training. There's stages - return to training, return to competitive action, then finishing that cycle.

"Rhian's out of the physio room and he's having pitch-based stuff. So is Daniel Jebbison.

"I saw Tom Davies out there as well today. He's back on the grass doing pitch-based stuff.

"Whether the decision to put them in before the end of the season is taken or risked, we'll sit down with the medical department and go through that and try and make sensible decisions."

Striker Jebbison has not played all season after suffering complications around a blood clot but the Blades see the 20-year-old as a key figure in their planned rebuild around young players and Wilder is confident a new contract is only a few dotted is and crossed ts from agreement.