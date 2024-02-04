Space was the story of the Blades’ day – the space Douglas Luiz play passes from for the first two goals, the space Watkins received them in, the space he found Leon Bailey from for the third, and the space Yuri Tielemans and Alex Moreno scored the fourth and fifth in.

The spaces in the Bramall Lane stands opened after the third hit the net after 20 minutes and were huge even before Moreno's volley 83 seconds into the second half.

Those that stayed laughed at their team, cheering ironically when Jayden Bogle swung a boot at a 51st-minute shot – well wide, but at least it was a shot – then ole-ing passes.

DESPONDENT: Jayden Bogle, Mason Holgate and Wes Foderingham react as Alex Moreno wheels away after scoring Aston Villa's fifth

It was that or cry.

They booed at the end of each half.

The team with most goals conceded at this point of a top-flight season since 1966 have had their fare share of wallopings – 8-0 v Newcastle United, 5-0 at Arsenal and Burnley.

Villa, who had won one of their previous five league games, could have scored more even with Unai Emery asking them to be "respectful" in the second half.

DELIGHTED: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery enjoys Leon Bailey's goal

Paul Heckingbottom lost the manager’s job as much for a totting-up of lily-livered losses as defeats per se. This was the first surrender of Chris Wilder's latest stint, with four goals between minutes 12 and 30.

In terms of staying up, swapping Wilder and Heckingbottom was rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic. The points gap to safety (10) is fast catching the matches left (15).

Wilder’s return was more about showing fight and until 5.30 on Saturday, it worked. His 5-4-1 formation to strangle Villa's supply did not.

Unlike those with a chance of getting to Luiz, debutant Mason Holgate was drawn to the ball after 12 minutes. Wes Foderingham touched Watkins' shot but Anel Ahmedhodzic's covering slide meant when it bounced off a post, no one could stop John McGinn scoring.

DISAPPOINTING: Sheffield United captain Anel Ahmedhodzic, pictured tackling Ollie Watkins, had a tough evening

Luiz's outside-of-the-boot pass to Watkins six minutes later was gorgeous, but far too easy. The striker at least had Ahmedhodzic, again struggling to keep up, around his ankles but did not seem to notice, calmly slotting home and smirking as he leant on the corner flag.

Pace was why Jack Robinson did not start for only the third league match this season, which Wilder admitted was a mistake.

Despite more talent, Ahmedhodzic has brought less of it to the table than Robinson this season. There was talk of Napoli interest in January, but top scouts will be scared off by shockers like Saturday.

"You're going to have to accept everything everyone says about you –picked the wrong team, wrong formation, didn't motivate them," said Wilder, offering himself as the sacrifice to protect his lambs.

After 20 minutes it was Watkins in none-too splendid isolation, feeding Bailey to curl in, but the next goal took the entire biscuit tin.

Leaving Tielemans so free at a back-post corner was papered over by Vincius Souza getting back to head over. Granting him as much space from the resulting flag kick – this time in the D – was criminal and suitably punished.

By then Wilder had made James McAtee a third central midfielder and asked Ben Brereton Diaz to shuttle between the left wing and centre-forward Will Osula.

Half-time brought Plan C, Osula swapped for Gustavo Hamer and the midfield reorganised into a "box".

That had to be ripped up in under two minutes, Ahmedhodzic drawn out, Trusty's touch keeping the ball alive and Moreno appearing in the spot left by Bogle and Holgate’s covering. Plan D – Robinson and Ben Osborn – got stripped.

The final home substitute after 71 minutes, Tom Davies provided the most fight and quality and Martinez’s double save denied Ahmedhodzic and Holgate.

Souza's injury-time goal was eventually chalked off when video assistant referee Jarred Gillett spotted an offside far tighter than the technology's margin for error.

The Blades’ evening could not finish on anything other than a low.

If this is a blip in Wilder's return, so be it, but if the pattern of surrenders is re-emerging it will have consequences beyond this campaign.

Next is Luton Town away on Saturday. It could not be worse for the weak-minded or better for those wanting to prove they are made of sterner stuff.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Norrington-Davies (Robinson 50); McAtee (Davies 71), Souza, Brooks (Osborn 50), Brereton Diaz (Archer 64); Osula (Hamer 46). Unused substitutes: Norwood, One, Laroucim Amissah.

Aston Villa: Martínez; Konsa (Cash 59), Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz (J Ramsey, 46); Bailey (Diaby 59), Tielemans (Rogers 80), McGinn (Iroegbunam 71); Watkins. Unused substitutes: Chambers, Olsen, Kesler-Hayden, Wright.