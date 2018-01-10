Sheffield United in double swoop for Lee Evans and James Wilson

Have your say

SHEFFIELD UNITED have made a double swoop to sign Wolves midfielder Lee Evans and Manchester United striker James Wilson - taking their number of incoming deals in the past 24 hours to three.

Evans, 23, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Blades and has reportedly joined for a fee of around £750,000.

It follows a £700,000 move to bring in Southend United’s Ryan Leonard yesterday afternoon, taking the Blades’ spending this week to £1.5m.

Meanwhile, Wilson has arrived on loan for the rest of the season.

Wilson, Leonard and Evans are all available for Friday night’s Steel City derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

Evans spent the first half of the season on loan at Wigan – for whom he scored three times in 23 appearances.

He joined Wolves from Newport County four years ago and made 67 appearances for the Midlanders.

Staffordshire-born Wilson, 22, has spent previous loan spells in the Championship with Derby County and Brighton.

“Lee is a great age with his best years ahead of him. We’ve watched him and monitored his progress for a while and we’re delighted to get him permanently,” Blades boss Chris Wilder said.

“He is a young international, he fits in with what we’re about and is an excellent player who we hope will add further depth and competition to our midfield.”

On Wilson, Wilder added: “James has a fantastic pedigree, having come through the ranks at Manchester United and, importantly, has some good Championship experience.”