Sheffield United losing momentum in race for Premier League as Middlesbrough sprint gathers pace

The race for the Premier League intensified on Saturday as Sheffield United slipped up and Middlesbrough capitalised yet again.

Ten points adrift a month ago, Middlesbrough have cut the gap to four points after they won at Swansea and the Blades suffered a home defeat to a charging Luton Town.

The Blades, for all their success in the FA Cup which sees them host fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-final next Sunday lunchtime, Paul Heckingbottom’s side are stumbling in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat courtesy of a goal from former Barnsley striker Carlton Morris, condemned the Blades to a fourth defeat in six Championship fixtures.

Bowled over: John Fleck of Sheffield United is muscled off the ball by Elijah Adebayo of Luton Town as the Blades dropped points in the promotion race. (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

And with a daunting trip to Sunderland to come on Wednesday night, 24 hours after Middlesbrough welcome lower mid-table Stoke City, the gap could soon be just one point in a week’s time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the wake of the latest defeat, Heckingbottom was heavily critical of his team’s first-half display.

“I’m disappointed,” he said. “Not just the result, but the first-half performance. I don’t think we took as many risks as we normally do.

“The goal’s gone down as Luton’s only shot on target. We weren’t at our best. We didn’t create enough quality chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Sharp of Sheffield Utd fires over against Luton (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

“In the first half we didn’t win the ball back as high as we normally do. Luton recovered really well today but we didn’t force enough issues in the first half. I think that’s what has cost us the game.

“Not letting them have shots can’t be at the expense of creating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The key for Heckingbottom now is getting his players back to playing with the same aggressive abandon they produced in the first 30 games of the season.

"In the final 10 games we have got to play with freedom because that is what has got us in this position,” he observed.

“I’d rather risk a goal by giving the ball away than not create chances. We want to get that mentality into the players. We weren’t aggressive enough high up to create chances.”

“We were more aggressive but we didn’t get that pressure on the ball. You couldn’t see it in the first half. We started the second half much better, but we didn’t commit enough bodies forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to keep and pass the ball. I’m looking at that midfield and what it has done to teams.

“Whether we are playing a top team like Luton or a bottom team, you are going to get that scrap. You are going to have these games and we didn’t see that aggressiveness in the first half."

Boro, by contrast, have the bit between their teeth. Bottom three in the autumn when Carrick succeeded a Bramall Lane favourite in Chris Wilder, their current run has seen them win seven of their last eight games.

Carrick said: “I can’t hide from the fact of what our league position is but it can’t affect how we go into the games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, as the season goes, games grow in importance, but we have to be clear minded about our performances.

“We’ve been playing a certain way that has worked for us most of the time, but we can’t take anything for granted. We’re certainly not being blase about anything.”

After a quiet opening 15 minutes at Bramall Lane on Saturday, it was the Blades who had the first chance. Max Lowe’s cross finding Jayden Bogle at the far post but he could only head the ball into Ethan Horvath’s hands. In a half of few chances, the visitors almost went in front with 10 minutes to go before the break. Gabe Osho’s cross fell to Luke Berry in the Blades’ box but the Luton man fired over the bar.

Sander Berge had the chance to give United the lead before the interval, but his effort in the Luton box was deflected behind. Oliver Norwood’s corner found Anel Ahmedhodzic, but the defender’s header was caught by Horvath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton made the perfect start to the second half when Elijah Adebayo worked his way brilliantly down the Blades’ left-hand side before firing in a cross. It was converted by Morris, who beat keeper Wes Foderingham to the ball.

Lowe had the chance to draw the game level soon after. He was found by Oli McBurnie’s cross but was unable to strike a clean effort at goal.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson (McAtee 70), Bogle, Berge, Norwood (Doyle 70), Fleck (Sharp 59), Lowe, Ndiaye, McBurnie. Unused substitutes: Davies, Baldock, Basham, Clark.

Luton Town: Horvath, Osho, Lockyer, Bell, Drameh, Nakamba, Mpanzu (Berry 26), Onyedinma (Bradley 85), Campbell, Adebayo, Morris (Woodrow 76). Unused substitutes: Shea, Lansbury, Muskwe, Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad