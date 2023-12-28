Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie celebrates scoring the equaliser during the Premier League match against Luton Town at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day. The Blades went onto lose the game 3-2. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

After the Blades’ continued propensity to concede damaging late goals came to the fore in gut-wrenching fashion at Aston Villa on December 22, that potentially season-defining trait resurfaced again in a game they could ill afford to lose at home to relegation rivals Luton Town on Boxing Day.

Following hard recent defeats to other sides at the bottom end of the table in Burnley and Bournemouth, the deepest cut arrived against the Hatters, in a match-up which spoke for itself in terms of sheer magnitude according to Oli McBurnie.

The Scottish international striker had given the hosts’ much-needed hope by cancelling out Alfie Doughty’s opener with a 61st-minute leveller at Bramall Lane against the Bedfordshire visitors, with a second United goal eight minutes later adding to the sense of well-being.

Chris Wilder’s side then proceeded to ‘chuck it away’ in his own words with two own goals handing the visitors a huge moment in the context of their own campaign by way of a priceless 3-2 success.

The upshot is that the rock-bottom Blades will prop up the top-fight table at the start of 2024 unless they somehow produce a seismic shock by winning at reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday and hope nearest rivals Burnley lose at Aston Villa.

While United have improved incrementally under Wilder, the narrative of shipping goals in the final 15 minutes of Premier League games in 2023-24 is bedevilling the 56-year-old as it did his predecessor Paul Heckingbottom.

All told, the Blades have let in a total of 16 league goals in that time span in their 19 league fixtures so far this term.

McBurnie rued: "Of course, we knew it was a massive game going into it.

"We knew that the result was massive. We'd done all the hard work and had them where we wanted them and the game where we wanted it. That's the most frustrating thing.

"I don't know what it is, I can't put my finger on it, but we've let them back into the game with poor goals from our point of view and it changes the result.

"It’s tough to take. We weren't at our best in the first half and the gaffer changed things at half time.

"We came out in the second half and we had the game where we wanted it. It’s so frustrating.

"Two-one up and the momentum is all on our side and we conceded two sloppy goals.

"Obviously own goals happen, but it's the build up before the goals which we're not happy about in there. It's about organisation and concentration.”

Boxing Day events compounded matters at Villa Park four days earlier when a stoppage-time goal from home substitute Nicolo Zaniolo restored parity after Cameron Archer’s strike three minutes from end of normal time in a 1-1 draw.

In the final analysis, it means the Blades have seen costly five points fritter away against Villa and Luton.

McBurnie continued: "We knew Luton was going to be a different game to Friday.