Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder eager to 'move on' following Oli McBurnie furore

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder admits he is eager to 'move on' following the latest furore surrounding forward Oli McBurnie - who has been warned about his conduct by the Football Association after attending former club Swansea City's weekend draw at Cardiff City.

Club record signing McBurnie was spoken to by the governing body after being seen to make an obscene gesture while pictured with Swans' supporters at the Cardiff City Stadium for the South Wales derby last Sunday.

No further action has been taken.

Wilder believes that the warning was justified, but added that he had no problem with the player taking the chance to watch his former club after quickly building up an affinity with the Swans during his time there.

He said: “I have spoken to him. We received a letter from the FA talking about Oli’s future conduct which is quite right I believe. They are red hot on stuff like that, so for them not to take any other action speaks volumes for what it was.

“I can relate. There was a time when I was a player and a manager at other clubs, i would rush back to Sheffield to go and watch United or away from home.

“I have had a word with Oli, but I’ve got no problem with him going to watch Swansea. He’s got an obvious connection with that club.

"There is a big, big connection from when he was a young player going down there, taking his family down there, and how he integrated into the way of life of that football club.

“He made many great friends, so I have got no problem with that. It’s quite refreshing that he wants to go and watch games of football, he wants to be involved in football."