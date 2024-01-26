The former Liverpool forward’s time at Bramall Lane has been blighted by injury issues since joining in a big-money deal in the autumn of 2020.

He has scored just five times.

To compound matters, Brewster will now miss United’s next three matches after being dismissed for a lunge on Emerson Palmieri in last weekend’s 2-2 home draw with West Ham.

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster tackles West Ham's Emerson Palmieri and receives a red card on Sunday. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

Wilder feels that there was nothing malicious in the challenge and has handed the Londoner a fillip after stressing that he still has a massive future at the club.

Wilder said: "One hundred per cent. It’s one of my bugbears when people talk about Rhian. The price we paid was a reasonable price for arguably one of the best young number nines at this time and we did due diligence on his injuries as well.

"Money is precious for us and we have to make the majority of signings absolutely right.

"If people think that boy wants to come in at eight in the morning and go home at five and watch all his mates kick a ball outside, while he’s on a rowing machine, bike, doing weights or having physiotherapy, you just have not got a clue about professional footballers. Certainly the majority and what that boy is all about.

"He’s suffered and been unfortunate and everybody is so positive about him and his attitude when he comes in.

"I’d imagine if you were picking a player who everyone wants to succeed here among the playing staff, staff and internal staff, it would be Rhian Brewster and we’re all right behind him, 100 per cent. Hopefully, he gets a run and back to what he was doing (in his early years), scoring goals.”

Brewster will miss the club’s next three games, starting with Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Brighton.

While accepting that the ex-Liverpool player’s challenge was mistimed, Wilder insists it had no malice - and took some of the blame for the red card himself as well.

He continued: "I understand that and what a mistimed tackle looks like as well. There’s no malice in the boy’s tackle at all.

"I will say that honestly as I have seen players when they have tried to ‘do’ players and you understand and see it and the height of it and body language.

"I blame myself a little bit because I wanted him to go and press and maybe he has got me shouting in his ear and gone after the ball and made an aggressive challenge.

"But for me, there was no malice and it was mistimed - and then there was the obvious reaction, which comes in modern-day football.

"I am really disappointed for the boy as well as he’d have been involved in the next three games.

"He’s been absolutely bright as a button in training and we’ve been looking forward to working with him again. We’ve been impressed by what he has shown since being back on the grass and training at full tilt.