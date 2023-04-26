Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom refusing to get dragged past the here and now

“Is this your worst press conference of the season?” Paul Heckingbottom was asked as he faced the media before his team's crucial Championship game at home to West Bromwich Albion.

It is not often you see the Sheffield United manager squirm, but he was clearly uncomfortable throughout the 32 minutes. He dealt with it politely and professionally, but you could see exactly where the question was coming from.

Heckingbottom is all about the here and now and we wanted to talk about what has already happened and what is to come.

That is because what is to come – promotion to the Premier League – is so exciting and achievements like that bring reflection.

FOCUS: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

But Heckingbottom knows the job is not done yet and even though it would take a monumental collapse to miss out with three points needed from a possible 12, he knows it is not guaranteed to happen at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

“I'm trying to be careful how I answer these questions because if I'm watching this (and he is talking about promotion as if it is going to happen this week) and I'm West Brom, I'd say, ‘No, you're not,’” explained Heckingbottom, not wanting to come across as rude, but not wanting to be dragged into ifs, buts and maybes either. “We're going to have to be at our very best against a team fighting for the play-offs with a really strong squad.”

That West Brom are sweating on the play-offs whilst pre-season title front-runners with the bookmakers Norwich City and Watford are further back still, shows what the Blades will have achieved if – to use Tuesday’s favourite word – the job gets done.

Not enough people seem to have appreciated what Heckingbottom and co have been up against with a transfer embargo (lifted last week), takeover speculation and a court case involving Oli McBurnie dragging on throughout the second half of 2022 until he was found not guilty of assault in the chaotic aftermath of last year's play-offs.

“It's a tough league for lots of different reasons,” says the manager.

So does the lack of credit annoy him?

“No,” he says. “I wouldn't swap any of our players. If it was all about money we would get worse every year but I've got the squad better and stronger all the time. That's through balance and different recruitment.

“If that was the be-all and end-all you may as well pack up and award the league title based on that.

“If I'm saying to the staff and players 'Get on with it, no excuses,' and then I'm coming out with excuses or sob stories we're not living what we're saying.

“I expected us to be up there and I think the players did. Not because of what we've got or what we've spent, because we've got good people willing to work hard.

“That's been more important than moaning or trying to set the record straight. That's for another time.”

But much as Heckingbottom would rather not acknowledge it, the moment of glory is coming. Hopefully on Wednesday.

Last six games: Sheffield United WDWLWW; West Bromwich Albion LWWDLD

Referee: D Whitestone (Northampton)