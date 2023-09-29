Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom reveals the one reason why he is getting 'excited' despite hard times for the Blades
The former Liverpool striker, out since late October of last year with a serious hamstring injury, has returned to full training and is being assimilated back in the first-team squad.
Heckingbottom said: "I don't know who is more excited... I have got a lot of time for Rhian.
"It's a results business and we are here to win and compete and fight for everything. Alongside that, there's lots of individual stories for players.
"They are people - and there's things they go through away from here as well.
"I'll be pleased to get Rhian back on the pitch, I'll probably be on the pitch when he scores his first Premier League goal as well this season. I am looking forward to getting him back."
On where Brewster is at in terms of fitness, Heckingbottom, whose bottom-placed side visit West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, continued: "Rhian has now trained fully this week and we are integrating him back into the squad and looking after what he was exposed to and managing him really well.
"In the last two weeks, we have let him go and he's been doing what the rest of the boys have done. That's a great sign and he's in a really good place and the next thing is to get him some game minutes now.
"Everyone has been ultra-cautious with it. Under the radar, he's had four weeks of really good work. He's been dipping in and out of sessions with the players in the first two weeks and in the last two weeks, we've just been letting him go and doing everything the boys have been."