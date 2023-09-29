SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Paul Heckingbottom has professed his excitement at the impending return to the fray of club-record signing Rhian Brewster - who is emerging from an injury nightmare which has kept him out for the best part of a year.

The former Liverpool striker, out since late October of last year with a serious hamstring injury, has returned to full training and is being assimilated back in the first-team squad.

Heckingbottom said: "I don't know who is more excited... I have got a lot of time for Rhian.

"It's a results business and we are here to win and compete and fight for everything. Alongside that, there's lots of individual stories for players.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA

"They are people - and there's things they go through away from here as well.

"I'll be pleased to get Rhian back on the pitch, I'll probably be on the pitch when he scores his first Premier League goal as well this season. I am looking forward to getting him back."

On where Brewster is at in terms of fitness, Heckingbottom, whose bottom-placed side visit West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, continued: "Rhian has now trained fully this week and we are integrating him back into the squad and looking after what he was exposed to and managing him really well.

"In the last two weeks, we have let him go and he's been doing what the rest of the boys have done. That's a great sign and he's in a really good place and the next thing is to get him some game minutes now.