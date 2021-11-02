Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic on 'two points dropped' at Nottingham Forest

Slavisa Jokanovic. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

United, who restored Chris Basham, Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle to their starting line-up, conjured a precious breakthrough in an unremarkable game 12 minutes from time, courtesy of Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Wolves loanee, who netted for his parent club in their Carabao Cup win at Forest in late summer, was the beneficiary of outstanding work on the left from Billy Sharp, who produced a quick-fire impact for his boyhood side when he entered the fray on 76 minutes.

Gibbs-White slotted the ball home from point-blank range in front of 1,972 travelling Unitedites and on a night when clear-cut chances were at a premium, it looks like the pivotal moment against a Forest side who possessed the joint-worst home record in the Championship going into the game.

But United erred five minutes later when another veteran striker Lewis Grabban was left unguarded at the near post to rifle home an equaliser.

The Blades have won just two of their last seven fixtures, while their run without a clean sheet extended into an seventh game.

Jokanovic's side have mustered just three shut-outs in 16 league matches so far in a campaign which is let to truly get off the ground.

Jokanovic, critical of his side's game management in the weekend loss to Blackpool, said: "I have the sensation that we lost two points. We played a decent game and what we can expect from them.

"We controlled the game without creating so many things and scored in the right moment and I expected we could sruvive for a few minutes and offer the team some support when we had the time from the bench.