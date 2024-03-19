Sheffield United manager's 'complete surprise' at defender's international call - plus a possible hint over his future

The Blades defender, who joined the club from MK Dons in 2017, was called up to the Greece national team by Gus Poyet for the first time ahead of their 2022–23 UEFA Nations League June.

He made his debut in a 1–0 win over Northern Ireland in Belfast in June 2022.

The 31-year-old's deal at Bramall Lane is up in the summer, but Wilder's positive comments about his representation with Greece have provided a clear hint that he could still be around a S2 going forward, should he wish.

Sheffield United defender George Baldock. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

On Baldock, who has been a transfer target of clubs in Greece in the past, Wilder said: "He's a bright boy, still life and soul of the changing room. But he does it in a respectful way.

"He's got a great manner about him and he wants to win. Of course it was a surprise when the talk of him playing international football, so we talked about grandparents and Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish and the Republic, and a complete surprise when he turned out in the colours of Greece.

"But that for me is only an addition for his game and something that can improve him going forward.

"He's still at a good age and still has plenty of football in front of him. He's had a few issues, injury-wise, so that's something everyone needs to keep a check on, but he can be delighted in terms of what he has achieved in his career already and he'll want to achieve even more going forward.

"You have to be all in. That's a demand off myself and the football club and the people of Sheffield who support Sheffield United. He's well settled here, he loves the club. The club are delighted in the way that his career has panned out since he came in.