Sheffield United: New arrival Adlene Guedioura keen to win over Blades doubters

The Algerian international knows that only deeds and not words are likely to earn him respect and his performance on his full debut against Southampton in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie was a step in the right direction.

The midfielder, anxious to prove that his arrival is nothing to do with an ‘old pals act’ following his reunion with Slavisa Jokanovic, who worked with him at Qatari side Al-Gharafa and Watford, said: “I am sure people, with my age or where I come from [Qatar Stars League] last season, have a bit of doubt and things like that. But I will have moments and time to show them what I can do and I want to prove that I am here for good things and, hopefully, we will get some successful moments here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For me, it is not about age or anything.

New Blades signing Adlene Guedioura. Picture: Phil Oldham / Sportimage

“It is about feeling good and having a good bond with the players and being accepted well. I am sure good things are coming.”

Just as Guedioura is happy to back himself in making his mark over time – and maybe win over some doubters in the process – so he retains a sure belief that United can overcome a slow start to the Championship season and be there in the shake-up when it matters next spring.

Guedioura, promoted with Jokanovic at Watford in 2014-15, added: “The Championship is a long, long season and you have 46 games and even in January, you do not know who is going to go up or down or play in the play-offs.

“The start was a bit slow, but now we have a good squad with good players and good, positive competition.