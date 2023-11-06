Sheffield United new boys learn what it is to be a Blade after 'clear the air' meeting

A remodelled squad had a crash course in what it means to be a Sheffield United player last week, and were rewarded with a desperately-needed first win of the season.

It came after a players meeting to reiterate the standards expected of a club which has punched above its weight through a strong team ethic and tough dressing room.

The Blades beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in dramatic fashion when George Baldock won a soft penalty converted by Oliver Norwood in the ninth added minute.

The win looked to have been snatched away by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's 89th-minute equaliser after Cameron Archer's opener.

Half the 10 outfield starters had never experienced a Blades victory and are new to the culture Chris Wilder introduced and Paul Heckingbottom has taken on.

But he had nothing to do with a meeting called by the players after the 5-0 defeat at Arsenal.

"It needed to be said and done," explained Norwood, a key part of the team which finished ninth in the 2019-20 Premier League, and stand-in captain after injuries to John Egan and Chris Basham.

"It was just about the standards, attitude and application that’s expected to play for Sheffield United. I think it cleared the air.

RELIEF: Oliver Norwood celebrates scoring the penalty which brought Sheffield United's first win of 2023-24

"It’s about being aggressive, making contact with players and turning the ball forward.

"A lot of us have been here a long time and worked hard to get back in the Premier League. We don’t just want to let this season to sail by.

"We’re not used to losing so it's hurt our pride. But you can’t feel sorry for yourself in this game because it will pass you by."

Their final game before the international break is at Brighton and Hove Albion, whose only win in eight matches was against Ajax. They resume against relegation rivals Bournemouth and Burnley.

RESPONSIBILITY: Oliver Norwood refused to hand over Sheffield United's stoppage-time penalty to Cameron Archer

"It’s a feeling of relief because we’re not daft," said Norwood. “You hear and see a lot of things that people are saying. It hurts your pride as professionals but there is only us who can do something about it.

"This gives everyone the belief that we can win football matches because the longer it goes on, the more doubt there is.

"As an elder member of the squad it’s about making sure we keep driving the standards."

Archer wanted to take the penalty.

"We had a list," Norwood revealed. "Gus (Hamer) was first but he had gone off and I was second. Cam actually said, ‘Can I take it?’

"I said, ‘It’s my responsibility.’ I put my laces right through it."

Attacking the Kop after a first half where they defended very well but offered nothing in return, the crowd responded to the Blades’ intent in the second. Seeing how they can feed off each other was an important lesson for his new players, Heckingbottom believed.

"That connection between the players and the fans is something you could see in the second half," he said. "We’ve lost a lot of players who know what that’s about.

"We’ve got a new squad but I’m hoping they will understand what we’re talking about now.