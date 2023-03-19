Sheffield United pair handed nightmare FA Cup draw for Wembley semi-final

Doyle scored the winning goal and fellow midfielder McAtee played an important role as the Blades beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in a thrilling quarter-final at Bramall Lane.
The pair are on loan from Manchester City, who breezed past Burnley 6-0 in the quarter-finals.
The Blades will now have to get permission from the Premier League club for the pair to play.
"It would have to be discussed, it just complicates things,” said Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom before the draw.
Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley, on the weekend of April 22/23.
The other tie sees Brighton and Hove Albion take on the winners of Manchester United v Fulham.
It will be the first time the Blades have played at this stage since 2014.
The Blades League game at Huddersfield Town will now be moved to the final weekend of the season.