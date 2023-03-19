Sheffield United pair handed nightmare FA Cup draw for Wembley semi-final

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee were handed their nightmare FA Cup draw as Sheffield United were paired with favourites Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Doyle scored the winning goal and fellow midfielder McAtee played an important role as the Blades beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in a thrilling quarter-final at Bramall Lane.

The pair are on loan from Manchester City, who breezed past Burnley 6-0 in the quarter-finals.

The Blades will now have to get permission from the Premier League club for the pair to play.

HERO: Sheffield United's Tommy Doyle (centre) celebrates his winning goal with team-mate Max Lowe

"It would have to be discussed, it just complicates things,” said Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom before the draw.

Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley, on the weekend of April 22/23.

The other tie sees Brighton and Hove Albion take on the winners of Manchester United v Fulham.

It will be the first time the Blades have played at this stage since 2014.