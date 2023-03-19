News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
30 minutes ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
2 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
2 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
3 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
4 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

Sheffield United pair handed nightmare FA Cup draw for Wembley semi-final

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee were handed their nightmare FA Cup draw as Sheffield United were paired with favourites Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:28 GMT

Doyle scored the winning goal and fellow midfielder McAtee played an important role as the Blades beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in a thrilling quarter-final at Bramall Lane.

The pair are on loan from Manchester City, who breezed past Burnley 6-0 in the quarter-finals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Blades will now have to get permission from the Premier League club for the pair to play.

Most Popular
HERO: Sheffield United's Tommy Doyle (centre) celebrates his winning goal with team-mate Max Lowe
HERO: Sheffield United's Tommy Doyle (centre) celebrates his winning goal with team-mate Max Lowe
HERO: Sheffield United's Tommy Doyle (centre) celebrates his winning goal with team-mate Max Lowe

"It would have to be discussed, it just complicates things,” said Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom before the draw.

Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley, on the weekend of April 22/23.

The other tie sees Brighton and Hove Albion take on the winners of Manchester United v Fulham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be the first time the Blades have played at this stage since 2014.

The Blades League game at Huddersfield Town will now be moved to the final weekend of the season.

WembleyBrighton and Hove AlbionManchester CityBladesPaul HeckingbottomPremier LeagueBurnley