Sheffield United pair heading back from AFCON as Hull City wait to see if Jean Michael Seri will be home early too

But Tuesday's Premier League opponents Crystal Palace should have Jordan Ayew back in their ranks after Ghana also went out of the tournament at the group stage.

Slimane struggled to make a big impact under the manager, Paul Heckingbottom, who paid Brondby £1.2m for him in the summer.

But the combative midfielder has made more of an impact under this successor, Chris Wilder.

RETURNING: Sheffield United left-back Yasser Larouci

Having been an unused substitute in Wilder's first game, he was involved in all the others before heading to the tournament, making two of his three Premier League starts in the final three matches of the year.

A 0-0 draw with South Africa on Wednesday ensured Slimane’s Tunisia finished bottom of their group.

Slimane started all three games, one in a three-man midfield, the second in a front two, and the third in the hole behind the striker.

Larouci, pictured, faces a bigger fight for his club place having not got on the field for Algeria.

The two-time champions went out before the knockouts for the second tournament running.

The 23-year-old left-back has been an unused substitute in all three of his country's matches, and has only played a bit-part at club level since joining on loan from Troyes in the summer.

Larouci has only made two starts and four substitute appearances in this season's Premier League, although one of those starts came under Wilder at Aston Vila before Christmas.

He was one of two left-backs on loan at the start of the season and it was telling that in explaining why Luke Thomas was sent back to Leicester City, Wilder did not mention the Algerian.

"Luke did a good job for us but we had Max (Lowe) and Rhys (Norrington-Davies) coming back (from injury), and we're positive that he will be okay with the way he's trained and the advice we've had from the medical department, (although) there's no guarantees.

"Ben Osborn can play in that position as well so we've got cover, it freed a couple of quid up and it frees a domestic loan as well, which we felt was important.

"(Auston) Trusty's played left-back for us, Robbo (Jack Robinson) can play left-back at a push so we've got plenty of cover."

Ghana's surprise exit, which cost manager Chris Hughton his job, means Ayew should be back to play for Palace when Sheffield United are the visitors on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old started all three games at the tournament and scored two penalties in the 2-2 draw with Mozambique which could not keep them in the tournament.

Ayew has been a regular starter for the under-pressure Eagles this season, scoring two league goals.

Hull City’s Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri was waiting on the result of the Wednesday night games to see if his country would be able to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. Cub-mate Adama Traore’s Mali won group E.