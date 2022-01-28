Sheffield United: Paul Heckingbottom eyes loan market for defender

But the Sheffield United manager is also pragmatic and wise to the notion that the Blades are in a period of retrenchment as they try to cut costs in the wake of relegation from the Premier League and a likely fall in parachute money next season – should the club not go straight back up.

Goalkeepers Michael Verrips and Robin Olsen have left the club this month – and Adam Davies brought in to compete with Wes Foderingham – while Oli Burke, a signing ahead of the Blades’ second season in the top-flight, has joined Millwall on loan. Regan Slater has linked up with Hull City.

On the incoming front, another centre half is the priority, with Liverpool’s Rhys Williams being a loan target with the loan market being the one that the Blades are likely to have to deal in amid fiscally-challenging times across football.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Heckingbottom, whose side visit Peterborough United on Saturday, said: “If you’re a football fan, you want your club to be spending money, but it’s different when it’s your money, isn’t it?

“We have to respect that. Our job is to work within the limitations of the budget.

“You push for it and you ask the question, but ultimately the finances are what they are.”

United’s caution in the market does not necessarily mean they have thrown in the towel regarding their prospects of reaching the play-offs this term.

Certainly not in what looks like being one of the most open promotion races in years.

But prudence is the watchword and also looking at the bigger picture.

Heckingbottom added: “You’ve probably seen that decisions we make now have been more for the long term.

“While you want to be in the Premier League financially, it’s a better league to be in.

“If you ask me, the players and the coaches, of course, we want to get there, 100 per cent.

“But I think decisions are being made behind the scenes and at board level which are a bit more long term and trying to provide that stability.