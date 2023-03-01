Sheffield United player ratings: A host of 8s and even a 6 as Blades dumps Spurs out of FA Cup

Foderingham: Protected well all night. 6
Ahmedhodzic: Moved inside to a central role. Fine saving challenge to deny Moura early on. Composed 8
Basham: Relished the task and was the epitome of experience and commitment. 8
Robinson: A crunching, but perfectly fair first-half challenge went down particularly well with home patrons. Strong performance. 8
Baldock: Restored to the side and was high-energy and dependable enough. A day for defence rather than marauding forward, in the main. Booked for a juicy one on Son. 7
Coulibaly: Just a second start for United. Missed a huge chance before the break. 6
Doyle: A fair bit of responsibility on his young shoulders in the middle and enjoyed himself. 7
Osborn: The senior man in the midfield and showed his experience. 7
Brooks: A big night for the youngster, who was handed his first start. One early wobble aside, did okay. 6
McAtee: Handed a licence to support Sharp up top. Busy and disciplined without the ball. 7
Sharp: Occupied Spurs central defenders. Waited for that chance, didn’t come - but led the line expertly 7
Substitutes: Lowe (Baldock 62). Bright, busy and involved. 7
Berge (Coulibaly 62). Gave Spurs something extra to think about. 6
Ndiaye (Brooks 73). Got the glory. 8
Fleck (McAtee 85).
Not used: A Davies, McBurnie, Norwood, Jebbison, Sachdev.