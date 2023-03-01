Sheffield United player ratings: A host of 8s and even a 6 as Blades dumps Spurs out of FA Cup

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Wednesday night’s FA Cup fifth-round tie with Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane.

Foderingham: Protected well all night. 6

Ahmedhodzic: Moved inside to a central role. Fine saving challenge to deny Moura early on. Composed 8

Basham: Relished the task and was the epitome of experience and commitment. 8

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (centre) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Wednesday March 1, 2023.

Robinson: A crunching, but perfectly fair first-half challenge went down particularly well with home patrons. Strong performance. 8

Baldock: Restored to the side and was high-energy and dependable enough. A day for defence rather than marauding forward, in the main. Booked for a juicy one on Son. 7

Coulibaly: Just a second start for United. Missed a huge chance before the break. 6

Doyle: A fair bit of responsibility on his young shoulders in the middle and enjoyed himself. 7

Osborn: The senior man in the midfield and showed his experience. 7

Brooks: A big night for the youngster, who was handed his first start. One early wobble aside, did okay. 6

McAtee: Handed a licence to support Sharp up top. Busy and disciplined without the ball. 7

Sharp: Occupied Spurs central defenders. Waited for that chance, didn’t come - but led the line expertly 7

Substitutes: Lowe (Baldock 62). Bright, busy and involved. 7

Berge (Coulibaly 62). Gave Spurs something extra to think about. 6

Ndiaye (Brooks 73). Got the glory. 8

Fleck (McAtee 85).