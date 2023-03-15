Sheffield United claimed a big three points when they came from behind to win at Sunderland.

It was a much-improved performance from the Blades, but going behind meant they had to show their character too.

Wes Foderingham - grateful for the help of his post, but he made a big save just beforehand 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anel Ahmedhodzic - his form has dipped since the turn of the year. Booked 6

John Egan - him being out of position was a big factor in Sunderland taking the lead 5

Jack Robinson - dragged across for the Black Cats' goal 6

George Baldock - his driving run created James McAtee's goal 7

Sander Berge - worked hard in midfield with more defensive responsibilities than usual 6

ON FORM: Sheffield United's James McAtee

Tommy Doyle - helped with the Blades' improved passing 7

James McAtee - made some good runs from midfield 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Lowe - escaped a penalty shout but generally a good performance from the wing-back 6

Iliman Ndiaye - showed flashes of what he can do rather than dominating the game 6

Daniel Jebbison - did well on a rare start 7

Substitutes:

Oli McBurnie (for Jebbison, 69) - helped his team when he came on but the focus was more down the other end 5

Jayden Bogle (for Baldock, 78) - came on and did a job 5

Oliver Norwood (for Doyle, 78) - provided some important experience in the latter stages 5

John Fleck (for McAtee, 78) - ditto 5

Billy Sharp (for McBurnie, 90) - N/A.