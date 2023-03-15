It was a much-improved performance from the Blades, but going behind meant they had to show their character too.
Wes Foderingham - grateful for the help of his post, but he made a big save just beforehand 7
Anel Ahmedhodzic - his form has dipped since the turn of the year. Booked 6
John Egan - him being out of position was a big factor in Sunderland taking the lead 5
Jack Robinson - dragged across for the Black Cats' goal 6
George Baldock - his driving run created James McAtee's goal 7
Sander Berge - worked hard in midfield with more defensive responsibilities than usual 6
Tommy Doyle - helped with the Blades' improved passing 7
James McAtee - made some good runs from midfield 8
Max Lowe - escaped a penalty shout but generally a good performance from the wing-back 6
Iliman Ndiaye - showed flashes of what he can do rather than dominating the game 6
Daniel Jebbison - did well on a rare start 7
Substitutes:
Oli McBurnie (for Jebbison, 69) - helped his team when he came on but the focus was more down the other end 5
Jayden Bogle (for Baldock, 78) - came on and did a job 5
Oliver Norwood (for Doyle, 78) - provided some important experience in the latter stages 5
John Fleck (for McAtee, 78) - ditto 5
Billy Sharp (for McBurnie, 90) - N/A.
Not used: Davies, Basham