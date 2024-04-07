Sheffield United player ratings feature three eights but two fives as the Blades show their fighting qualities

As the player ratings showed, the Blades were more than worthy from a point where they came from behind twice, the second time in stoppage time.

Ivan Grbic – his weight seemed to be going to wrong way for Noni Madueke's goal 5

Mason Holgate – a solid performance 6

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anel Ahmedhodzic – a terrific defensive performance from the central defender 8

Jack Robinson – limped off late on to a deserved serenade after showing all his qualities again 7

Jayden Bogle – a great goal from a tight angle 7

Gustavo Hamer – you are never quite sure what you will get from the midfielder but he was at his creative best 8

DECISIVE: Oli McBurnie celebrates

Oliver Arblaster – really looks the part very early in his Premier League career 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Osborn – unglamorous but he did an important job – firstly in midfield, then at wing-back 7

Auston Trusty – the cente-back does not look comfortable as a left wing-back and should have made Madueke's goal harder than it was 5

Ben Brereton Diaz – a bundle of energy but without the same outcomes as against Fulham 6

Oli McBurnie – kept his goal for an excellent stoppage-time equaliser 8

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James McAtee (for Holgate, 76) – a lively creative presence 6

Cameron Archer (for Trusty, 87) – his header allowed McBurnie to equalise 6

Vinicius Souza (for Robinson, 90+1) – N/A