Sheffield United player ratings feature three eights but two fives as the Blades show their fighting qualities
As the player ratings showed, the Blades were more than worthy from a point where they came from behind twice, the second time in stoppage time.
Ivan Grbic – his weight seemed to be going to wrong way for Noni Madueke's goal 5
Mason Holgate – a solid performance 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – a terrific defensive performance from the central defender 8
Jack Robinson – limped off late on to a deserved serenade after showing all his qualities again 7
Jayden Bogle – a great goal from a tight angle 7
Gustavo Hamer – you are never quite sure what you will get from the midfielder but he was at his creative best 8
Oliver Arblaster – really looks the part very early in his Premier League career 7
Ben Osborn – unglamorous but he did an important job – firstly in midfield, then at wing-back 7
Auston Trusty – the cente-back does not look comfortable as a left wing-back and should have made Madueke's goal harder than it was 5
Ben Brereton Diaz – a bundle of energy but without the same outcomes as against Fulham 6
Oli McBurnie – kept his goal for an excellent stoppage-time equaliser 8
Substitutes:
James McAtee (for Holgate, 76) – a lively creative presence 6
Cameron Archer (for Trusty, 87) – his header allowed McBurnie to equalise 6
Vinicius Souza (for Robinson, 90+1) – N/A
Not used: Norwood, Foderingham, Slimane, Larouci, Osula, Brooks.
