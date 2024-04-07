Sheffield United player ratings feature three eights but two fives as the Blades show their fighting qualities

Sheffield United left it late but their 2-2 draw with Chelsea was no smash and grab.
Stuart Rayner
Published 7th Apr 2024, 20:04 BST

As the player ratings showed, the Blades were more than worthy from a point where they came from behind twice, the second time in stoppage time.

Ivan Grbic – his weight seemed to be going to wrong way for Noni Madueke's goal 5

Mason Holgate – a solid performance 6

Anel Ahmedhodzic – a terrific defensive performance from the central defender 8

Jack Robinson – limped off late on to a deserved serenade after showing all his qualities again 7

Jayden Bogle – a great goal from a tight angle 7

Gustavo Hamer – you are never quite sure what you will get from the midfielder but he was at his creative best 8

DECISIVE: Oli McBurnie celebratesDECISIVE: Oli McBurnie celebrates
DECISIVE: Oli McBurnie celebrates

Oliver Arblaster – really looks the part very early in his Premier League career 7

Ben Osborn – unglamorous but he did an important job – firstly in midfield, then at wing-back 7

Auston Trusty – the cente-back does not look comfortable as a left wing-back and should have made Madueke's goal harder than it was 5

Ben Brereton Diaz – a bundle of energy but without the same outcomes as against Fulham 6

Oli McBurnie – kept his goal for an excellent stoppage-time equaliser 8

Substitutes:

James McAtee (for Holgate, 76) – a lively creative presence 6

Cameron Archer (for Trusty, 87) – his header allowed McBurnie to equalise 6

Vinicius Souza (for Robinson, 90+1) – N/A

Not used: Norwood, Foderingham, Slimane, Larouci, Osula, Brooks.

