Sheffield United player ratings: Four 3s and four 2s in 6-0 horror show v Arsenal

The Blades were absolutely abject in shipping five goals before the break, and would have been relieved that Arsenal showed mercy on them in the second, settling for just the one extra goal.

Ivan Grbic – a sitting duck for the goals, he actually made a decent save to stop Gabriel Jesus making it 7-0 5

Jayden Bogle – not only could he not stop Gabriel Martinelli getting forward as he pleased, he also scored an own goal 3

Anel Ahmedhodzic – his feebleness for the fourth goal was shocking. For the captain to be hooked for a 20-year-old midfielder in the second half was damming 2

Jack Robinson – threw himself into quite a few blocks and could actually hold his head up despite being part of a defence which shipped five in the first half 6

Auston Trusty – did not look like a left-back when Bukayo Saka had him on toast in the first half, but then did not look like a centre-back either as Kai Havertz went past him for the sixth 2

James McAtee – had eight touches, one of them a terrible shot, before being subbed at half-time 2

FEEBLE: Sheffield United captain Anel Ahmedhodzic

Oliver Norwood – had actually made a good block in the 16 minutes before he was made the sacrificial lamb 5

Vinicius Souza – contributed nothing 3

Tom Davies – anonymous on his first start for the Blades 2

Gustavo Hamer – another non-creative creator 3

Oli McBurnie – no one could have shone as Sheffield United's centre-forward in the first half 4

Substitutes:

Ben Osborn (for Norwood, 16) – Saka beat him as easily as he had Trusty 3

Andre Brooks (for Davies, HT) – showed a bit of fight 4

WIll Osula (for McBurnie, HT) – likewise. Even had a shot, albeit not a good one 5

George Baldock (for McAtee, HT) – came on as a third centre-back 4

Oliver Arblaster (for Ahmedhodzic, 65) – Premier League debut 5