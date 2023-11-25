All Sections
Sheffield United player ratings offer few straws to clutch at in Bournemouth defeat

Sheffield United suffered a demoralising and deserved defeat at home to Bournemouth.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 25th Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT

Few players emerged with any credit from a 3-1 loss which was a major psychological blow to the Blades’ hopes of staying in the Premier League.

Wes Foderingham – made three good second-half saves but all that will be remembered was his error to lay Bournemouth's second goal on a plate 6

George Baldock – kicking a ball at a prone opponent for a cheap booking was not the fight Sheffield United needed 5

Auston Trusty – part of a back three that was pulled apart 5

Jack Robinson – could not live with Bournemouth's movement up front 5

Jayden Bogle – subbed at half-time after Marcus Tavernier had a lot of joy down his side of the field 4

Vinicius Souza – the other player withdrawn at the interval, and he can have no complaints 4

CONSOLATION: Oli McBurnie heads Sheffield United's goal in their 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth
CONSOLATION: Oli McBurnie heads Sheffield United's goal in their 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth

Oliver Norwood – did his best to get on the ball but with little to aim for, he was unable to use it well enough 6

Luke Thomas – has struggled at Premier League level 4

James McAtee – plenty of talent but he does not impose it often enough on games 5

Gustavo Hamer – the most likely creator for the home side, but they could not get him into the game enough 6

Cameron Archer – little he could do as an isolated figure 5

Substitutes:

Anel Ahmedhodzic (for Bogle, HT) – lost his man for the killer third goal 4

Oli McBurnie (for Souza, HT) – made a difference up front and scored a goal 6

Ben Osborn (for Thomas, 66) – the game was over when he came on 4

WIll Osula (for McAtee, 81) – put himself about and brought Neto's only save 6

John Fleck (for Hamer, 81) – N/A

Unused substitutes: Davies, Lowe, Traore, Slimane.

