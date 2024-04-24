Sheffield United player ratings see goalkeeper and first-time captain take the honours

The hosts had to come from behind twice as the Blades produced a performance showing much of the character missing against Burnley at the weekend.

Wes Foderingham – he might have conceded four but it was an excellent performance on his return to the side 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayden Bogle – good anticipation and a good finish to put his side 1-0 up 7

Mason Holgate – stuck to his task well 6

Anel Ahmedhodzic – set a good tone with an early block 7

Auston Trusty – conceded the penalty with a risky tug of Harry Maguire's shirt 6

Ben Osborn – made Ben Brereton Diaz's second 6

TOP PERFORMER: Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham

Gustavo Hamer – played some good passes 7

Oliver Arblaster – captain for the day led from the front in his tackling and his passing 8

Andre Brooks – withdrawn at the interval 6

Ben Brereton Diaz – relentless running and a goal to boot 7

Cameron Archer – led the line well 6

Substitutes:

Vinicius Souza (for Brooks, HT) – did a job 5

James McAtee (for Archer, 62) – worrying to see him go off injured again 5

Oliver Norwood (for Bogle, 77) – N/A

Will Osula (for Diaz, 87) – N/A