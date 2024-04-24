Sheffield United player ratings see goalkeeper and first-time captain take the honours
The hosts had to come from behind twice as the Blades produced a performance showing much of the character missing against Burnley at the weekend.
Wes Foderingham – he might have conceded four but it was an excellent performance on his return to the side 8
Jayden Bogle – good anticipation and a good finish to put his side 1-0 up 7
Mason Holgate – stuck to his task well 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – set a good tone with an early block 7
Auston Trusty – conceded the penalty with a risky tug of Harry Maguire's shirt 6
Ben Osborn – made Ben Brereton Diaz's second 6
Gustavo Hamer – played some good passes 7
Oliver Arblaster – captain for the day led from the front in his tackling and his passing 8
Andre Brooks – withdrawn at the interval 6
Ben Brereton Diaz – relentless running and a goal to boot 7
Cameron Archer – led the line well 6
Substitutes:
Vinicius Souza (for Brooks, HT) – did a job 5
James McAtee (for Archer, 62) – worrying to see him go off injured again 5
Oliver Norwood (for Bogle, 77) – N/A
Will Osula (for Diaz, 87) – N/A
Not used: Grbic, Slimane, Larouci, Curtis, Hampson.
