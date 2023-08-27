All Sections
Sheffield United player ratings see Wes Foderingham star in rearguard action

A brave Sheffield United performance ultimately ended in defeat to Manchester City.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 27th Aug 2023, 18:08 BST

The Blades did a lot of defending against the treble winners but with stoppage-time approaching it looked as though they may take a 1-1 draw only for Rodri to smash a winner.

Therefore the player ratings tend to be higher the greater each player’s defensive responsibilities.

Wes Foderingham – some outstanding saves, the best from Erling Haaland, and he played a part in the goal too 9

Anel Ahmedhodzic – unable to get his feet in order when Oli McBurnie crossed at a difficult height 7

John Egan – hard to know what he could have done differently for the penalty 7

Jack Robinson – outjumped by Haaland for the opening goal but other than that defended well and his long throw-ins caused problems 7

George Baldock – did a good job of contsantly facing up Jack Grealish, he took a booking for giving him a kick late in the first half when City were starting to throw their weight around 7

EQUALISER: Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle celebratesEQUALISER: Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle celebrates
EQUALISER: Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle celebrates

Vinicius Souza – got an assist for Jayden Bogle’s equaliser with a tackle 8

Oliver Norwood – held the fort well as the holding midfielder 7

Gustavo Hamer – showed good discipline in a deeper role than at Forest 7

Ben Osborn – started well with some good defending and a clever ball down the line to Benie Traore, but came off injured early 6

Benie Traore – showed his pace at times without being able to add end product 6

Will Osula – little fault of his that he barely saw the ball 6

Substitutes:

Yasser Larouci (for Osborn, 17) – made the crucial error in not shepherding the ball out late on 5

Jayden Bogle (for Baldock, 71) – composed equaliser 7

Oli McBurnie (for Osula, 71) – made a real difference 7

Chris Basham(for Norwood, 80) – N/A

Unused substitutes: Davies, Trusty, Coulibaly, Marsh, Brooks.

