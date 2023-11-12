Sheffield United player ratings serve up a mixture of good and bad as defender leads the way
It was a curious display with the Blades unable to lay a glove on their opponents for the first hour, but once the Seagulls had a man sent off, they recognised their opportunity and took advantage.
Wes Foderingham – an important tip-over from Billy Gilmour as the Blades kept the damage down in the first half 6
George Baldock – had plenty of work on his hands, even more so once Kaoru Mitoma came on 5
Auston Trusty – able to push forward after the red card, he played an important part in the equaliser 6
Jack Robinson – a really good performance from the under-rated defender which allowed others to pile forward after the red card 8
Jayden Bogle – his man scored the opener, but was his cross put in by Adam Webster for the equaliser 6
Vinicius Souza – had a difficult first half even before taking the knee in the back which ended his afternoon 5
Oliver Norwood – unable to impose the qualities manager Paul Heckingbottom spoke about in the build-up on his old club 5
Luke Thomas – Brighton doubled up on him early on 5
James McAtee – came into his own once Brighton were down to 10 6
Gustavo Hamer – spent a lot of the first half looking over his shoulder and was inhibited throughout 5
Cameron Archer – can go long periods without impacting games but he released Bogle for the equalser 6
Substitutes:
Ben Osborn (for Souza, 52) – made a difference for the Blades in the middle of the park and red card came from a stamp on him 7
Anis Ben Slimane (for McAtee, 84) – N/A
Will Osula (for Bogle, 90+5) – N/A
Unused substitutes: Lowe, Fleck, Traore, Larouci, Brooks, Amissah.