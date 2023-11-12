Sheffield United player ratings serve up a mixture of good and bad as defender leads the way

Sheffield United took their first away point of the season at Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was a curious display with the Blades unable to lay a glove on their opponents for the first hour, but once the Seagulls had a man sent off, they recognised their opportunity and took advantage.

Wes Foderingham – an important tip-over from Billy Gilmour as the Blades kept the damage down in the first half 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Baldock – had plenty of work on his hands, even more so once Kaoru Mitoma came on 5

Auston Trusty – able to push forward after the red card, he played an important part in the equaliser 6

Jack Robinson – a really good performance from the under-rated defender which allowed others to pile forward after the red card 8

Jayden Bogle – his man scored the opener, but was his cross put in by Adam Webster for the equaliser 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinicius Souza – had a difficult first half even before taking the knee in the back which ended his afternoon 5

DEFENSIVE ROCK: Sheffield United's Jack Robinson shadows Ansu Fati

Oliver Norwood – unable to impose the qualities manager Paul Heckingbottom spoke about in the build-up on his old club 5

Luke Thomas – Brighton doubled up on him early on 5

James McAtee – came into his own once Brighton were down to 10 6

Gustavo Hamer – spent a lot of the first half looking over his shoulder and was inhibited throughout 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Archer – can go long periods without impacting games but he released Bogle for the equalser 6

Substitutes:

Ben Osborn (for Souza, 52) – made a difference for the Blades in the middle of the park and red card came from a stamp on him 7

Anis Ben Slimane (for McAtee, 84) – N/A

Will Osula (for Bogle, 90+5) – N/A