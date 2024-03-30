Sheffield United player ratings: Strikers catch the eye in gutsy but flawed performance against Fulham

Ivan Grbic – not at fault for the goals 6

Jayden Bogle – booked late on 6

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason Holgate – drifted away from Rodrigo Muniz for the decisive equaliser 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anel Ahmedhodzic – a much-needed defensive performance from him 6

Jack Robinson – some brilliant blocks, but it seemed to be the captain who lost Joao Palhinha for Fulham's first equaliser 6

Ben Osborn – a reliable display at left wing-back, he was involved in the first goal 6

ENERGY: Sheffield United striker Ben Brereton Diaz

Vinicius Souza – not the performance of a Brazil midfielder 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Arblaster – lots of big blocks but the blow he took in one eventually ended his afternoon 7

Gustavo Hamer – good cross for Brereton Diaz's second 6

Ben Brereton Diaz – took the first to Fulham all game but it took until the second half for it to pay off, with two goals and an assist 8

Oli McBurnie – another who thought he had two goals and an assist, but VAR ruled his second out for offside 8

Substitutes:

Oliver Norwood (for Arblaster, 85)– N/A

Auston Trusty (for Souza, 85) – N/A

James McAtee (for McBurnie, 89) – N/A