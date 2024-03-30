Sheffield United player ratings: Strikers catch the eye in gutsy but flawed performance against Fulham
The determination shown by the Blades was impressive, some of their defending less so, in a game which caught fire after an hour.
Ivan Grbic – not at fault for the goals 6
Jayden Bogle – booked late on 6
Mason Holgate – drifted away from Rodrigo Muniz for the decisive equaliser 5
Anel Ahmedhodzic – a much-needed defensive performance from him 6
Jack Robinson – some brilliant blocks, but it seemed to be the captain who lost Joao Palhinha for Fulham's first equaliser 6
Ben Osborn – a reliable display at left wing-back, he was involved in the first goal 6
Vinicius Souza – not the performance of a Brazil midfielder 6
Oliver Arblaster – lots of big blocks but the blow he took in one eventually ended his afternoon 7
Gustavo Hamer – good cross for Brereton Diaz's second 6
Ben Brereton Diaz – took the first to Fulham all game but it took until the second half for it to pay off, with two goals and an assist 8
Oli McBurnie – another who thought he had two goals and an assist, but VAR ruled his second out for offside 8
Substitutes:
Oliver Norwood (for Arblaster, 85)– N/A
Auston Trusty (for Souza, 85) – N/A
James McAtee (for McBurnie, 89) – N/A
Not used: Foderingham, Slimane, Larouci, Curtis, Osula, Brooks.
