Although the Blades had a goal disallowed, it was Villa asking how they did not score more in a dominant performance. So it should come as no surprise to learn the ratings were on the low side for the home players.

Wes Foderingham – made a good save from Moussa Diaby and got something to divert Ollie Watkins' shot onto a post in the build-up to the opener 5

Jayden Bogle – played his part in a defensive disasterclass 4

Mason Holgate – debutant caught ball watching for the first goal, had a chance in a late scramble 4

Anel Ahmedhodzic – a real shocker from the Sheffield United captain, who could not live with Watkins' pace 3

Auston Trusty – his poor touch was to blame for the goal which killed any hope of at least putting up a second-half fight 4

Rhys Norrington-Davies – had a really difficult game on Leon Bailey's side, and was substituted after 50 minutes 3

SHOCKER: Sheffield United captain Anel Ahmedhodzic

James McAtee – the playmaker was unable to have any impact either wide at the start or when he got shuffled into a central midfield three 4

Vinicius Souza – getting in players' face is his job in the team so must take the biggest dollop of blame for the space the Villa players enjoyed. His disallowed goal summed the day up 3

Andre Brooks – the youngster has had some good games since coming into the first team – this was not one of them 4

Ben Brereton Diaz – unable to bury a good chance at 0-0 4

Will Osula – did not make it past half-time 4

Substitutes:

Gustavo Hamer (for Osula, HT) – his cross which created the confusion Jack Robinson, Ahmedhodzic and Hogate had chances from 5

Jack Robinson (for Norrington-Davies, 50) – the defence was stronger in the second half but it had a lot to do with Villa coming off the gas 4

Ben Osborn (for Brooks, 50) – ran around 4

Cameron Archer (for Brereton Diaz, 64) – had a chance saved 4

Tom Davies (for McAtee, 71) – did more in the little time he was on the field than any of his team-mates 5