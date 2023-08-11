Sheffield United reportedly set to beat Leeds United to £15m Gustavo Hamer signing in eve-of-season coup

The new Premier League season starts this weekend with the Blades at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, so they have moved quickly after selling Berge to Burnley for £12m on Wednesday.

The Brazilian-born Netherlands youth international had also been linked with Leeds United this summer but the Whites have struggled to raise cash through player sales with most of their top earners leaving on loan thanks to relegation release clauses in their contracts.

He is said to be having a medical with the Blades today (Friday).

The Bramall Lane sales only began in August, but Iliman Ndiaye and Berge have both brought in eight-figure sums.

Hamer was one of the Championship's star performers last season, along with striker Viktor Gyokeres, who moved to Sporting Lisbon on the back of it, the inspiration behind Coventry's surprise run to the play-off final.

In Ndiaye, Berge and loanees James McAtee and Tommy Doyle, Sheffield United have lost four of their top five assist makers from last season.

They signed Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza hours after Berge's transfer to Turf Moor was announced but manager Paul Heckingbottom insisted the two were not linked.

POPULAR: Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer is reportedly on the verge of joining Sheffield United

"Vini was coming in to play with Sander and the rest of the midfield boys, so we're sort of starting again in terms of that position," he said of the holding midfielder bought from Belgian club Lommel.

The 24-year-old is short on match fitness and waiting for a visa but if the paperwork is signed off in time, he will make his Premier League debut against the Eagles.

"He'd have no choice, he'd be in!" said Heckingbottom.