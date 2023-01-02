JOHN EGAN’S goal in the final seconds rescued a point for promotion-chasing Sheffield United in a 1-1 draw at QPR.

Egan atoned for a terrible mistake which handed Rangers an early lead at Loftus Road.

Ilias Chair’s fortuitous opener after 11 minutes – the Morocco international’s fourth goal of the season – was a much-needed boost for Rangers following four consecutive home defeats.

After defender Egan gave the ball away while trying to play out from the back, Chris Willock teed up Chair, whose shot deflected off Egan, completely wrong-footing goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

THAT'LL DO NICELY: Sheffield United's John Egan celebrates scoring his side's late equaliser to salvage a point against QPR at Loftus Road. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

But the home side were unable to hold on for what would have been Neil Critchley’s first home win since taking over as R’s boss.

After Enda Stevens’ cross from the left was half-cleared back to him, he headed the ball towards Egan, whose close-range shot deflected in off Rob Dickie.

Rangers enjoyed plenty of possession during the first half and, after putting them ahead, Chair shot over from the edge of the penalty area.

At the other end, goalkeeper Seny Dieng produced a smart save to deny Billy Sharp and kept out an effort from Ollie Norwood before Stevens went close to equalising when he fired narrowly wide.

ALL-SQUARE: Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye and Queens Park Rangers' Sam Field battle for the ball at Loftus Road during last night's Championship draw Steven Paston/PA

QPR continued to have the upper hand early in the second half, with Willock shooting over after collecting Lyndon Dykes’ flick-on and Osman Kakay seeing a long-range shot deflected wide.

United struggled to create openings before chances fell to Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye in quick succession.

As the visitors pushed for a leveller, Ndiaye appealed in vain for a penalty after going down under a challenge from Dickie, and Dieng produced a near-post save to deny substitute Daniel Jebbison.

But United’s persistence was eventually rewarded and Egan’s goal left second-placed United five points behind leaders Burnley.

QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Iroegbunam, Field, Roberts (Adomah 78), Chair, Willock (Amos 74), Dykes. Unused substitutes: Richards, Masterson, Shodipo, Armstrong, Mahoney.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic (Bogle 83), Egan, Clark (Robinson 46), Baldock (Jebbison 70), Berge, Norwood, Doyle (McAtee 60), Stevens, Ndiaye, Sharp. Unused substitutes: Davies, Basham, Brooks.