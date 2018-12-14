Sheffield United see three games moved for Sky Sports coverage including Middlesbrough clash

Have your say

Sheffield United have seen three Championship fixtures moved for Sky Sports coverage, it has been announced.

The Blades trip to Swansea City will remain on Saturday, January 19 but will now take place at the later time of 5:30pm at the Liberty Stadium.

Chris Wilder's men have also seen their away clash at Aston Villa moved. The fixture will now be played on Friday, February 8 at 7:45pm under the lights at Villa Park.

Finally, United's Yorkshire derby with Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane has also been selected for television coverage on Wednesday, February 13 but will remain a 7:45pm kick-off.

Full Sky Sports selection dates for the rest of the season...

Selections for February 9 to March 2 by January 4.

Selections for March 9 to March 30 by February 1.

Selections for April 6 and April 10 by March 1.

Selections for April 13 by March 8.

Selections for April 19 to April 22 by March 15.

Selections for April 27 by April 5.