SHEFFIELD UNITED players Anel Ahmedhodzic and Iliman Ndiaye and Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom have all been named in the Sky Bet Championship's team of the season.

Akpom was also named as the Championship player of the season, ahead of fellow nominees Josh Brownhill of Burnley and Coventry's Victor Gyokeres.

"The new manager (Michael Carrick) came in at the perfect time," Akpom said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He probably brought out the best in me, put me in the number 10 (position) and I have been enjoying it ever since."

EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been named the manager of the season after guiding the Clarets to promotion.

Boro's Michael Carrick and Coventry boss Mark Robins were also shortlisted for the EFL award.

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, 19, was named the Championship's young player of the year. Boro’s Hayden Hackn was among those to miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher, whose side sit top of the table, was voted the League One manager of the season.

The League One player of the season went to Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins.

Barnsley captain Mads Andersen and Sheffield Wednesday duo Barry Bannan and Josh Windass were named in the League One team of the season.

Bradford City's Andy Cook earned a place in the League Two team of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship team of the season: Ben Wilson (Coventry City), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Anel Ahmedhodžić (Sheffield United), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) Ian Maatsen (Burnley), Alex Scott (Bristol City), Josh Brownhill, Nathan Tella (Burnley), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

League One team of the season: Michael Cooper (Plymouth Argyle), Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle), Leif Davis (Ipswich Town), Mads Andersen(Barnsley), Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday), Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United), Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town).