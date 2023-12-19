In just three games back in charge of Sheffield United, Chris Wilder has seen the good and the bad sides of turning to young players, but all things considered, he is sure it is the best way to go.

Andre Brooks has made his only three Premier League starts since Wilder returned as manager, whilst Sydie Peck was handed his senior debut in the win over Brentford. Wilder has also leant heavily on 20-year-old striker Will Osula.

The fearlessness of youth was important in beating Brentford but Wilder felt the naivety that comes with it cost his team at Chelsea.

Including the academy graduates lifted the mood of supporters, employees and even the manager and continued a proud tradition Wilder feels it is important to maintain.

"It's great," he said. "It's really good for the academy and the coaches.

"Over the long period we've been here there's been some outstanding footballers that have come out of the city and some bang average ones. It's up to those boys to see if they can get into that bracket of being really good and making a decent career.

"We'll be tough on them but love them as well and it gives everybody a whole lot of pride seeing the likes of Brooksy and Osula going toe-to-toe with some world-class performers."

However Wilder felt that inexperience was decisive in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea.

DEBUT: Sheffield United youngster Sydie Peck

"(Jayden) Bogle goes on the outside and rolls the ball across the face of goal, Raheem Sterling does exactly the same and Cole Palmer (himself only 21) taps it in,” he reflected. “We had three on the edge of the six-yard box waiting to tap it in but we didn't.

"They're the fine lines and minor details that hurt you. They're learning on the job, it's a young group. It's not an excuse, this is where we're at. It's young in terms of age and definitely Premier League experience."

Two of England's back four – Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire – came into senior football with Sheffield United and other recent academy graduates have included Wales international David Brooks and Iliman Ndiaye. Wilder has challenged others to follow them.

"We are going to use them and the pathway is open," he said.

"I watched the (under-)21s last week and I said that to them, ‘Look at the first team, look what's happening, who's the next cab off the rank? Can it be you?’

"It's about what you need to do individually to be the next one involved in the first team and hopefully pushing to get into the team."

And for a club trying to compete with clubs like Chelsea on a completely different planet, there are other considerations too.

"Man City, even though theirs is a different model, they're playing Phil Foden in a position that would cost them £100m (to buy a proven performer in),” argued Wilder. “It's smart from an FFP (financial fair play) policy.

"Man United were a great example, selling Danny Drinkwater and players who weren't going to get into their first team for millions.