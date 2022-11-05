Sheffield United show spirit and cleverness to exploit Burnley's weaknesses in 5-2 win

Most of their goals came to some extent from set pieces but there is no need to be snobbish about that, they were outstanding in the second half claim a 5-2 win which will be a statement other Championship clubs will be hard to ignore.

The only pity is that after next week there will be no more Championship football to enjoy at Bramall Lane. The World Cup will be hard=-pushed to match Saturday's entertainment.

We had silky skills from Manuel Benson, sophisticated passing from Burnley, a bloody-minded refusal to lose from a Blades team who were second best in the opening 45 minutes, great saves, poacher's goals, late debuts for two youngsters, calamities, quality and a redemption story for Jack Robinson.In fact, about the only thing wrong with the game – for everyone not supporting Burnley – was that the officials only added six minutes onto it. What spoilsports. Surely they could have found an excuse to add 36.

CELEBRATIONS: Anel Ahmedhodzic enjoys scoring the fourth goal with fellow Sheffield United goalscorers Oliver McBurnie (left) and lliman Ndiaye (right)

At half-time, it looked like the narrative might be a lot more negative from a Blades' perspective, with their eye for a striker's finish unable to compensate for their weaknesses defensively

All season long, the left-hand side of their defence has been a problem for them, with injuries biting harder there than anywhere.On Saturday Enda Stevens was at wing-back making his first start since the opening day of the season and behind him Robinson was following up his appearance at Bristol City with his first game at Bramall Lane of 2022-23.

And yet still it was their Achilles heel.

Burnley targeted it from the off, and got both their goals from there, aided and abetted by Robinson to differing degrees. So it was fitting that he scored the goal which put his team in front for the first time, never to be hauled back.

Belgian Benson, on the right of a Burnley front three, was the Clarets' main line of attack. He had the first shot of note seven minutes in, carrying the ball into a shooting position without getting thre curl his shot needed when he got there.

It was no surprise when the opening goal came from that side, although the initial doziness was on the other side of the field.

Burnley won a corner when John Fleck blocked a shot by right-back Vitinho after poor work dealing with a cross. When the flag kick was semi-cleared, the Blades stood off and allowed it to be played back in, Robinson's header only diverting the ball to Benson, then diverting a shot which looked comfortable for Wes Foderingham past him with a diving header.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis ought to have followed it up from the next corner, but headed an excellent chance over, then Benson curled a shot just beyond the far corner.

When Stevens was booked for clipping the winger in the 27th minute, you did not fancy his chances of lasting the 90 minutes - and possibly not even making the second half.

United were causing problems with more agricultural methods, making goalkeeper Arijanet Muric look very suspect at corners and long throw-ins.Oli McBurnie headed wide from a corner, and had his effort from the next cleared.

He got third time lucky on the half-hour, again winning his header and watching his strike partner, Iliman, Ndiaye, help the ball in with the top of his thigh from a couple of yards out – a proper striker's goal for a forward who has nine goals this season.

Burnley continued to push forward, and to waste chances. Anass Zaroury was worked in as the free man over on their right, but his shot was weak. Ian Maatsen's was anything but, but it hit the crossbar.

At the other end, John Egan headed wide at a corner and McBurnie almost directed a Stevens shot in, only for it to be blocked.

But with the regulation 45 minutes coming to an end, Robinson tried to carry the ball out and was robbed by Benson, who slotted his side in front.

Whether it was something manager Paul Heckingbottom said or just the fillip of an early goal, the Blades were on another level after the break. Anel Ahmedhodzic in particular upped his game.

He set up the 49th-minute equaliser, heading a Norwood centre across goal, where it met with a diving header into the net by McBurnie, his ninth of the campaign too.

And it was the Bosnian who headed a 65th-minute corner against the crossbar. As the ball came loose, Robinson's looping finish found the net. His team-mates mobbed him in delight.

By now the Blades were looking unstoppable. Even before Robinson's goal Ahmedhodzic had an overhead bicycle kick attempt and McBurnie and Ndiaye had linked brilliantly to win a corner.

Burnley buckled in the 67th minute,

Muric saved well with his legs from McBurnie, then tipped Ahmedhodzic's header from it wide for a second he denied McBurnie at. Ben Osborn's shot from the third went at Ahmedhodzic, who spun on it to score.

The Blades went a bit conservative at that stage, even having an attack break down without Ahmedhodzic in the Burnley penalty area but when the ball came to Norwood on halfway he played a gorgeous pass for George Baldock, running into the centre-forward position.Muric saved but McBurnie snaffled the rebound.

The last 15 minutes saw Wes Foderingham deny Harwood-Bellis with a brilliant save and Oliver Arblaster and Andre Brooks got their first tastes of senior football as added-time substitutes.

It was a game that had almost everything but only one team will look back on it with satisfcation.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens (Basham 70); Ndiaye; McBurnie (Sharp 81).Unused substitutes: Davies, Khadra, Clark, Arblaster, Brooks.

Burnley: Muricl; Vitinho, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen; Bastien, Cork, Cullen; Gudmundsson 54); Benson (Taylor 77), Tella (Dervisoglu 77), Zaroury (Roberts 77).Unused substitutes: Egan-Riley, Barnes, Peacock-Farrell.