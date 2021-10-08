Sheffield United: Staggering figures reveal Blades pull in more revenue than AC Milan

REVEALED: Sheffield United earned more money than AC Milan last season. Picture: Getty Images.

Despite relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2020-21 season, the Blades have been named in top 30 for clubs earning the most revenue per year.

A study by NetBet looked at which clubs make the most money per year. United's place in the top 30, is likely down to the revenue generated by the Premier League TV rights as well as the parachute payments the Blades will receive from their relegation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was enough to place them ahead of seven-time European Cup winners AC Milan.

According to the results of the survey, the Rossoneri dropped down nine places to 30th with a revenue of £148 million per year, whereas Sheffield United come into the top 30 with a yearly revenue of £152 million.

It may show just how far the Italian club has fallen, but Sheffield United’s rise in the past five years may well reflect on their revenue despite their relegation last season.