Sheffield United star targets Euro 2020 finals spot

Callum Robinson has urged the Republic of Ireland to finish what they have started by booking a place at the Euro 2020 finals.

Mick McCarthy’s men face a crunch few day in their qualifying campaign as they head for Georgia on Saturday and Switzerland three days afterwards sitting top of Group D - and hoping they are still there on their return to Dublin.

That may be a big ask as the Swiss and Denmark attempt to reel Ireland in after they opened their campaign with winnable games against Gibraltar home and away and Georgia in Dublin to give themselves the perfect platform.

They will run out in Tbilisi two points clear of the chasing pack, but with little margin for error, and Sheffield United striker Robinson is in no mood to surrender that advantage.

He said: “What we’ve done at the moment has been great and just being around the squad, it’s been positive. We’ve got that energy in training and in the games, and I think that’s why we are in the situation we are in now.

“We’ve stuck together, believed in each other and been positive, and it’s the best feeling being around it and being involved in it, and now we need to finish it off now in the next three games.

“I believe in the boys and I think we have all got that belief that we can do it. Obviously it’s going to be hostile, it’s going to be a tough game, they are going to have quality.

“But I believe in the boys - I always have - and I know that we’ve got quality as well. When the chances come, we’re going to have to take them and hopefully get the three points that everyone wants.”

Ireland remain unbeaten in the campaign after creditable draws with Denmark and Switzerland, but there is work still to be done if they are to take part in a finals tournament for which they are one of the hosts.

That would be a dream come true for Robinson, who only made his senior international debut against Wales 13 months ago while playing his football in the Sky Bet Championship with Preston.

The last year or so has seen him establish himself in McCarthy’s squad and secure a move to the Premier League with the Blades, whose faith he rewarded with his first top-flight goal in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in August.

He said: “Sometimes you do have to pinch yourself, the opportunities that I’ve been given.

“I always knew when I was younger that to work hard and I really wanted to get to the Premier league and then international football, and that’s what I’ve been doing over the last year.

“It’s down to working hard and just keeping improving in each training session, each game, and learning. I’m definitely at that stage at the moment, especially in the Premier League.

“Moving up to one of the best leagues in the world, I’m learning each day and playing with some really good players here at international level and at club level, so it’s been great.”