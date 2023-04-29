Sheffield United stars ready to step up in Premier League with takeover looking less likely

Despite owner Prince Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud's talk of trying to sell Sheffield United in the next four weeks, the management are bracing themselves for another austere summer transfer window before the step up to the Premier League.

A good job, then, there is a feeling the existing squad can get better in the top-flight.

The Blades have been on the market for a couple of seasons but Henry Mauriss's takeover fell through last summer and now Prince Abdullah says Dozy Mmobuosi's is "unlikely".

So whilst he has not given up hope of moving the club on, the prince is preparing the ground to stay.

“I can’t say it’s off but I think maybe now it’s unlikely,” he said of the Mmobuosi deal.

“If we reach a decision (on a sale) I want it to be before we start preparations for next season. It can’t affect the team next year.

“The most important decision in any club is not hiring the right manager or the right players, it starts from the top. My intention is to sell but it’s not guaranteed yet. I would rather do something in the next four weeks or do nothing, but these things never go as expected."

Assistant manager Stuart McCall is certainly not dreaming of a summer spending spree, so the existing squad have extra incentive at home to Preston North End on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: George Baldock believes he played better for Sheffield Utd in the Premier League than the Championship

"We are going to have to look at the loan market again I would imagine," he said. "This season, we brought one player in, Anel (Ahmedhodzic) who we paid money for, the others have been loanees and a couple of the young ones have pushed on."

George Baldock and Sander Berge both think they are better suited to the higher level, though.

"I think arguably I performed better in the Premier League than I did in the Championship the season we went up," says wing-back Baldock.

“Last time we got promoted, we finished second, Norwich winning the league, and we went up a gear. I’d like to think we can do that again.

“That’s my mentality towards it, to try and have a go, see if I can get the upper hand on these world-class players every now and again. Then you build from that with belief."

Norway midfielder Berge added: “International football is more like our game against (Manchester City in the FA Cup), slow and in blocks. It’s not so rushed, not so chaotic, you have to think more.

“I’m just used to that game."

Manager Paul Heckingbottom thinks Bosnia defender Ahmedhodzic is another who can blossom.

