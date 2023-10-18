Sheffield United stay quiet over allegations against Women's head coach Jonathan Morgan

Sheffield United Women’s head coach Jonathan Morgan is the subject of an investigation by the club, according to reports.

Several national newspapers have reported Morgan is being investigated after a formal complaint was made earlier this month about his alleged conduct, and that he had agreed to step away from matches and training while the club looked into the matter.

Reports said concerns have been raised about his alleged treatment of certain squad members.

Sheffield United and Morgan’s representatives gave no comment when contacted by The Yorkshire Post.

Jonathan Morgan was appointed women's team manager at Sheffield United in February. He is currently away from the team

Morgan, previously in charge at Leicester and Burnley, took the reins at the Women’s Championship outfit in February this year.