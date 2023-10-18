Sheffield United stay quiet over allegations against Women's head coach Jonathan Morgan
Several national newspapers have reported Morgan is being investigated after a formal complaint was made earlier this month about his alleged conduct, and that he had agreed to step away from matches and training while the club looked into the matter.
Reports said concerns have been raised about his alleged treatment of certain squad members.
Sheffield United and Morgan’s representatives gave no comment when contacted by The Yorkshire Post.
Morgan, previously in charge at Leicester and Burnley, took the reins at the Women’s Championship outfit in February this year.
He was absent from the touchline when Sheffield United played London City Lionesses at Bramall Lane on October 7, an occasion when tributes were paid to Maddy Cusack after the 27-year-old, who was the team’s longest-serving player and also worked in the club’s commercial department, died in September.