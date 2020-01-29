Sheffield United striker Callum Robinson completes loan move to West Brom

SHEFFIELD UNITED striker Callum Robinson has completed a loan move to Championship promotion chasers West Brom - and he will stay with the Baggies for the rest of the season.

The Northampton-born forward moved to Bramall Lane for a then club record fee of £7m from Preston North End in the summer, but despite appearing regularly this season and being a part of Chris Wilder's plans, he has elected to head to the Midlands.

Robinson, who turns 25 next week, has featured 16 times in the Premier League, making nine starts.

The attacker has started just one league game since late October, the 2-0 loss at Manchester City on December 29.

He has netted just once in the top-flight, in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea on August 31 and also found the net in the FA Cup win over AFC Fylde earlier this month.

West Brom made their move for the Republic of Ireland international after talks over a deal for Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic stalled.

Meanwhile, the Blades remain in discussions with Belgian outfit Genk to sign highly-rated Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, 21.

Berge - rated as one of the best young midfielders in Europe - is thought to be valued at around £19m after impressing since his move to Belgium three years ago.

The Blades have already brought in Jack Rodwell and Jack Robinson so far this month.