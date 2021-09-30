Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset set to make injury return against former club Bournemouth

Sheffield United's Lys Mousset. Picture: SPORTIMAGE

The Frenchman has been sidelined after pulling up early in the second half in United's opening-day defeat to Birmingham City at Bramall Lane on August 7, with the forward sidelined for between four to six weeks.

The 25-year-old was a one-time club record £10m signing for the club from the Cherries back in 2019, but he has only managed to score six goals for the Blades in an injury-disrupted spell in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When free from injury issues, Mousset has sporadically shown his worth and Jokanovic still believes that he can still become an important player for his side.

Speaking ahead of the trip to joint-leaders Bournemouth, Jokanovic said: "Lys Mousset has started working a few days ago and he is available and is one of the options for the game.

"When someone always comes back from this situation, it is great news for us and we have been working with him and he is an option for use in the next game.

"We know from before, but unfortunately, he could not finish our first game against Birmingham. He came back a few days ago and he has recovered his work.

"Of course, he is a guy with good movement and he can be an important player for my team and we will see if he is the best option for the Bournemouth game."

Meanwhile, Joknavoic reports new fresh injury concerns from the midweek defeat at Middlesbrough ahead of United's final game before the next international break on the south coast.

Sander Berge is still out with a hamstring issue and Jayden Bogle is also missing after not being involved in the club's last two matches against former club Derby County and Boro.