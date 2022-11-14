Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie set to be back in the fray for Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town

FORM striker Oli McBurnie will go under the knife for hernia surgery on Tuesday - with Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom hopeful that he will be in the fray for the Blades' Championship return against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday, December 10.

McBurnie has been playing through the pain barrier to impressive effect and has netted nine times in his last 14 outings for the second-tier high-fliers.He will now undergo an operation ahead of a short period of recuperation.

Meanwhile, defender Max Lowe could also return from injury ahead of the Terriers clash, but Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster are facing lengthier spells out.

Heckingbottom said: “Oli should be ready. That’s what we’ve been told and that’s what we’re hoping for, obviously. He’s deliberately been booked in now, to give himself the best possible chance of being back and ready.”

Oli McBurnie. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

On coping with his hernia issue, McBurnie commented: “It’s not been very pleasant to be honest.

"I couldn’t kick the ball very well with my right foot, I couldn’t sprint as fast as normal and it’s not nice when you go up for a header, or into a challenge, and come down a bit awkward.”

“Mind you, when you look at some of the problems and tough times people are going through in the country at the moment, that puts it into perspective doesn’t it. It’s only pain and you can get through that.”