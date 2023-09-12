Sheffield United striker picks up injury on international duty ahead of trip to Tottenham Hotspur

Will Osula has picked up an injury on international duty with Denmark Under-21s.

George Baldock pulled out of Greece's matches against the Netherlands and Gibraltar with calf trouble, and Anel Ahmedhodzic was suspended by Bosnia and Herzegovina after failing to report for duty because of a hamstring strain.

More encouragingly, John Egan shook off the injury he picked up in his last Premier League game, against Everton, to play in both the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Whilst far from ideal, in truth the injury to Osula is not the blow it would have been a few weeks ago. Then, before the arrival of Cameron Archer and with Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster and Daniel Jebbison injured (and now ill), the 20-year-old was leading the line for the Blades.

But with McBurnie fit again and Archer scoring on his debut against the Toffees, Osula's role at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday was more likely to be from the bench. That said, manager Paul Heckingbottom will want as much firepower available from the bench as possible for a difficult September fixture list which also sees his team face Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Precise details were vague, but the injury which caused Osula to miss the 2-0 defeat to Slovakia was described as "minor".

That was how Ahmedhodzic described his injury, and the angry reaction of the Bosnians suggest they agree.

Baldock has been nursing a calf problem for some time and although he reported for international duty, he was soon sent back to South Yorkshire.