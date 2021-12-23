Sheffield United supporters want safe standing at Lane, says survey

Sheffield United fans at Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The new year will see a trial of rail seating in English football’s top two divisions but only five clubs – Premier League Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and Championship Cardiff City – will take part. It can be converted to allow standing or seating.

Standing has been banned in the top two divisions since the start of the 1994-95 season,. The ban was in response to the Hillsborough tragedy which saw 97 fans die at an FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield in 1989.

Despite the resonance the issue has in the city, independent campaign Stand United found widespread support for rail seating when it surveyed 500 supporters. The system is designed to be safer than the terracing which witnessed horrific crushes when Liverpool played Nottingham Forest, and the commonly-held view is that terracing provide better atmosphere than seated areas.

In total, 88 per cent were “supportive” of the idea in specific areas of Bramall Lane, 74 per cent of them “very supportive”. Ninety-one per cent wanted it trialled within two years. Only six per cent were against.

Although 58 per cent wanted rail seating to be more than 10 per cent of the ground’s capacity, currently 32,050, there was scepticism about whether the club would pay for it, with nearly half those surveyed doubtful.

“Unitedites want the chance to stand safely at Bramall Lane,” said Joseph Clift from Stand United. “As a growing number of clubs bring rail seating in for their fans, it’s time for United to make this a reality at the Lane.

“The survey found that fans think this would help to raise the roof at home games.”

Opened in 1855, Bramall Lane is the world’s oldest stadium to still be hosting league football.

