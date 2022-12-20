SHEFFIELD UNITED are at the centre of fresh speculation regarding a possible takeover.

A media report has stated that owner Prince Abdullah has accepted an offer for his shares in the club from an unnamed party.

The club are not commenting on the report and it is understood that nothing is imminent in regards to a deal potentially going through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the Prince struck a £115m agreement with American billionaire Henry Mauriss, but the deal hit the buffers with any takeover subject to satisfying English Football League criteria.

Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United. Picture: PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include providing proof of funds and other criteria relating to business plans such as projections relating to future transfer spending, squad rebuilding and paying wages.

Earlier this month, United's owners launched a legal claim over an alleged unpaid £10m deposit from Mauriss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mauriss previously bid £350m to buy Newcastle United in 2020, before a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover went through the following year.

The fact that United are the subject of renewed interest is understandable, given that they are very well placed in their quest to return to the Premier League following their relegation at the end of 2020-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad