Sheffield United to monitor fitness of Man City loanee after red-card horror tackle in hard-fought Bristol City win

Iliman Ndiaye proved the difference for the Blades yet again as he nodded past goalkeeper Max O’Leary from close range in the 49th minute. It was the forward’s eighth goal of the season as the visitors left Ashton Gate as 1-0 victors.

But City hit the woodwork twice and failed to capitalise on numerous dangerous crosses before having defender George Tanner sent off for a late challenge on James McAtee in stoppage time. Heckingbottom did not feel there was any ill intent in the challenge but was adamant the red card was deserved.

“This was my worst win since I took charge. When we have won before, it has been deserved,” admitted the Blades boss.

“It was not a performance that will bring us many more victories. Bristol were better than us in loads of departments and I feel for Nigel Pearson. We had to rely on experience, a winning mentality and strong defending. The three points were everything.

“I’m not sure how many red cards the challenge at the end was worth. But I think James McAtee’s speed played a part and I don’t believe there was any intent to hurt our player. All the players worked hard and we defended our box particularly well in the second half.

“But I’m not going to be smug about it. I got the shape of the team wrong to start with and had to make a change in the first half. Taking off Reda Khadra was no reflection on his performance.”

Sheffield United, who have been dealt numerous injury problems this season, will monitor McAtee ahead of the visit of Burnley on Saturday.

Bristol City's George Tanner is shown a red card by referee George Tanner during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Heckingbottom added: “James banged his head and his knee. He really got caught. We’ll take a look at him, as you’d expect, over the next few days and fingers crossed with him.”