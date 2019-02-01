Sheffield United to offer deals to Sharp, O’Connell and Stevens

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that the club are hoping to confirm contract extensions for the Blades’ trio of captain Billy Sharp and defenders Jack O’Connell and Enda Stevens in the ‘next seven to 10 days.’

The players’ representatives have been in discussions with the Blades’ hierarchy and following the closure of the transfer window, which understandably assumed the priority in the final part of January, the futures of the three are back at the top of the agenda with a positive outcome expected.

Wilder, speaking before tomorrow’s home game with Bolton, said: “Hopefully, in the next seven to 10 days, those three lads will get sorted.

“Billy does what Billy does - score goals - and we know how effective Jack is at the other end of the pitch. We know the quality he brings as well.

“With Enda, I would be very surprised if he does npt go on to become a regular international. He is already in the Republic of Ireland set-up now.”

“I’d be very surprised if there was a breakdown. I think all of them will appreciate it has been a busy couple of days, but now we can turn to this.”