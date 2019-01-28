Sheffield United to snub West Ham’s £4m offer for John Fleck

INFLUENTIAL Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is a £4m target for Premier League outfit West Ham – but the Blades are set to reject the offer.

Fleck, 27, has been an integral part of the club’s renaissance under manager Chris Wilder after joining from Coventry City in the summer of 2016 and is the club’s reigning player of the season.

Losing the former Rangers schemer at such a key juncture of the 2018-19 campaign would represent a major blow for the promotion-chasing Blades, Wilder and their fanbase.

Fleck signed a long-term deal at the club in the autumn of 2017 and is viewed as one of the leading midfielders in the second tier, and the Blades are expected to rebuff the Hammers’ advances.