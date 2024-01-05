Sheffield United transfer latest: Blades sign former Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest forward Ben Brereton Diaz on loan
Brereton Diaz has joined on loan from La Liga outfit Villarreal for the rest of the season.
Brereton Diaz, who moved to Spain last summer on a free transfer after a productive spell at Blackburn Rovers - struck 16 times for the Lancastrians last term after plundering 22 goals in the previous 2021-22 campaign.
He scored 47 goals in 177 games for Rovers, following a big-money £7m move from Nottingham Forest in early 2019, following an earlier loan spell.
The 24-year-old is yet to find the net this term for Villarreal, having been chiefly used from the bench, making just six starts in all competitions, including just two in the league.
Stoke-born Brereton-Diaz will provide competition for the likes of Oli McBurnie and Cameron Archer for the Blades, who will lose Yasser Larouci and Anis Ben Slimane to the African Cup of Nations.
On his first signing of his second spell at United, boss Chris Wilder said: "Ben was a coveted player so we're delighted to have brought him to the club.
"We all know about him from his days at Blackburn. He's a versatile operator at the top of the pitch, who gives us options in terms of playing off the side or playing through the middle.
"He's quick, powerful and obviously his recent goal record at Blackburn speaks for itself. He's got plenty of international experience as well over the last few years, representing Chile.
"For me, the fact that he really wanted to come here and play in the Premier League was a big factor. I didn't have to say much about Sheffield United because he knows all about us already, he's done his homework and liked what he'd heard and what we had to say to him.
"Bringing players to this club, first and foremost they need to want to be here, and Ben showed a real appetite and enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, and that was key for me. He's excited about playing for this club and I have no doubt this is a signing which will be a major help to us in the second part of this season."
United previously allowed Bénie Traoré to joined Ligue 1 side FC Nantes on a loan deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.
Traoré joined the Blades during the summer after impressing with Swedish side Hacken and has made nine appearances in all competitions for the club this season.
The 21-year-old last appeared for United in December, as a substitute in the home game against Liverpool.
The loan deal with Nantes also includes an option to buy for the French club.
United have also been linked with moves for a new goalkeeper, with Rotherham United's Viktor Johansson among those linked.
On further transfer activity, Wilder said: “There's ongoing things, ins and outs as the majority of clubs are talking about at this point of the year.
"We are still working on some targets that will hopeful aid us in the second part of the season.
"I am assessing all the squad. It's you guys who come up with the names and positions. I've got to say in the amount of interviews I've had since taking over, I've never once mentioned anything position specific or from a name point of view.
"We have looked at the squad right the way through. It's not going to be a wrecking ball to it and six, seven, eight players coming in. There will be changes - two or three - which will give the group a helping hand going into the second part of the season.
"We must have players who go straight into the team to make it better. Hopefully when the window shuts, it will be stronger than what it was when it started."
