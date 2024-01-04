Sheffield United transfer latest: Chris Wilder eyes 'two or three' January signings - but will not be drawn on Ben Brereton Diaz as Bénie Traoré moves out
Various reports state that Brereton Diaz will join on loan from La Liga outfit Villarreal for the rest of the season.
The club – who have allowed Bénie Traoré to joined Ligue 1 side FC Nantes on a loan deal until the end of the 2023-24 season – have also been linked with moves for a new goalkeeper, with Rotherham United's Viktor Johansson among those linked.
On reports regarding Brereton Diaz, Wilder said: "I cannot really tell you anything and am not doing to, unfortunately. There's ongoing things, ins and outs as the majority of clubs are talking about at this point of the year.
"We are still working on some targets that will hopeful aid us in the second part of the season.
"I am assessing all the squad. It's you guys who come up with the names and positions. I've got to say in the amount of interviews I've had since taking over, I've never once mentioned anything position specific or from a name point of view.
"We have looked at the squad right the way through. It's not going to be a wrecking ball to it and six, seven, eight players coming in. There will be changes - two or three - which will give the group a helping hand going into the second part of the season.
"We must have players who go straight into the team to make it better. Hopefully when the window shuts, it will be stronger than what it was when it started."
Brereton-Diaz, who moved to Spain last summer on a free transfer after a productive spell at Blackburn Rovers - struck 16 times for the Lancastrians last term after plundering 22 goals in the previous 2021-22 campaign.
He scored 47 goals in 177 games for Rovers, following a big-money £7m move from Nottingham Forest in early 2019, following an earlier loan spell.
The 24-year-old is yet to find the net this term for Villarreal, having been chiefly used from the bench, making just six starts in all competitions, including just two in the league.
Stoke-born Brereton-Diaz will provide competition for the likes of Oli McBurnie and Cameron Archer for the Blades, who will lose Yasser Larouci and Anis Ben Slimane to the African Cup of Nations.
Traoré joined the Blades during the summer after impressing with Swedish side Hacken and has made nine appearances in all competitions for the club this season.
The 21-year-old last appeared for United in December, as a substitute in the home game against Liverpool.
The loan deal with Nantes also includes an option to buy for the French club.