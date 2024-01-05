Sheffield United transfer latest: Chris Wilder makes January promise as Blades seek to secure Brereton Diaz move

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has stressed he is only interested in bringing in difference makers during the January transfer window - and those with the right character.

Wilder remains hopeful that the Premier League strugglers will land ‘two or three’ signings to give them a ‘helping hand’ in the second half of the campaign – but has refused to be drawn on reports that their first arrival will be Chilean international Ben Brereton Diaz.

He is set to join on loan from La Liga outfit Villareal for the rest of the season at United, who have allowed Bénie Traoré to sign for Nantes on loan.

Wilder said: “There’s (some) names that have been put to us and we have talked to them and I have put the phone down and gone ‘No, it’s not the right one.’ We have to make that assessment.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Picture: Getty Images.

"It’s everything - from a physical point of view with the way the Premier League is now as we need some robust players and physicality about our play to freshness coming into the group, which I am sure we will get back.

"Experience coming into the group as well and ability to make us better.

"I want players who want to come here as well, which is massive and I believe that all those who come here will make a difference and the mentality will be good and strong and they will want to improve the group and themselves and make a difference to our results.

"The owner and board have been incredibly positive towards our attitude in the window and I am sure that will be shown with the signings we bring in.

"We have looked at the squad right the way through. It's not going to be a wrecking ball to it and six, seven, eight players coming in. There will be changes - two or three - which will give the group a helping hand going into the second part of the season.”

Young midfielder Harrison Neal has joined Carlisle United on a permanent deal.